The enforcement campaign was conducted in Putnam County on Friday evening, May 17 at the Mahopac Village Center shopping center.

According to Carmel Police, the detail was undertaken following complaints from residents and business owners concerning large gatherings of loitering vehicles in the parking lot and erratic driving.

The campaign was the second such effort to be conducted at the shopping center following a similar four-hour detail on Friday, March 22.

Of the 23 summonses issued on Friday, ten were for speeding; six were for equipment violations; and seven were for other moving violations.

In addition to this latest effort, Carmel Police will also be targeting unsafe drivers during the "Buckle Up New York" campaign between Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 28, which will focus on seatbelt violators.

The department will also be patrolling for intoxicated drivers over Memorial Day weekend as part of the New York State Stop DWI campaign.

