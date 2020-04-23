Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Popular Area Restaurant

A two-alarm fire broke tore through the kitchen of a popular Dutchess County fast-food restaurant, fire officials said.

Crews from the Arlington Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, to Popeye’s Restaurant on Haight Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie, where there was a report of a fire in the kitchen.

Upon arrival, Arlington Fire Chief William Steenbergh said that flames were seen coming from the roof of the wooden structure, with a heavy smoke condition throughout the building, prompting for them to call a second alarm.

Steenbergh said the fire was knocked down within 30 minutes, and firefighters were able to contain the damage to the kitchen area and exhaust system. No injuries were reported, and all employees were able to evacuate before crews arrived to battle the blaze.

The fire was caused after cooking oil in a deep fryer ignited, Steenberg said. Popeye’s will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, officials said.

Assisting at the scene of the fire were the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services, Town of Poughkeepsie Building Department, and Central Hudson Gas & Electric. The New Hamburg, Pleasant Valley, and Roosevelt Fire Districts were dispatched to standby in Arlington stations.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.