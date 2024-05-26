Overcast 80°

Man Arrested, Issued Over 60 Tickets After Leading Officers On Pursuit In Mahopac: Police

A 28-year-old man was hit with criminal charges and more than 60 traffic tickets after leading authorities on a pursuit through a Hudson Valley shopping center and several neighborhoods, police said.

The chase began at the Mahopac Village Center shopping center and continued on Route 6, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The arrest resulted from an incident in Putnam County on Saturday, May 11 around 10 p.m., when a Carmel Police officer saw a motorcycle with a blocked license plate near the Mahopac Village Center and tried pulling it over, according to the department.

However, the motorcyclist did not stop and continued driving down Route 6 into a nearby neighborhood. The officer followed it for more than ten minutes, keeping the motorcycle in sight and watching it commit several alleged traffic infractions, police said.

The chase continued down Route 6, through the Mahopac Shopping Center parking lot, and multiple Mahopac neighborhoods. It eventually ended when the bike malfunctioned and became inoperable, allowing officers to finally take the driver into custody. 

The driver, 28-year-old Dario Wagman of Mahopac, was arrested and charged with: 

  • Several counts of reckless driving;
  • Fleeing a police officer.

He was also issued more than 60 traffic tickets for violations and misdemeanors during the chase, which could result in thousands of dollars in fees, the department said. 

