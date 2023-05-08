Thieves Targeting Jewelry In Port Chester: Here's What To Watch Out For

The warning was issued on Saturday, May 6 by the Port Chester Police Department, which said that a few instances of jewelry theft had happened in the village in the past week.

According to the department, the victims have usually been approached by a vehicle with a man and a woman inside who claim to be selling jewelry.

The suspects will then attempt to gain the victim's trust and convince them to try on the new jewelry. However, in the process, they will then remove the victim's jewelry and flee with it, leaving behind the worthless jewelry they were "selling."

In one instance of these thefts, the suspects threatened the victim with a knife and forcibly took their jewelry, police said.

The department added that the incidents have not been isolated to Port Chester and have been happening throughout the area.

"We remind everyone to be cautious of anything that seems too good to be true and to be careful if approached," the department said on social media, adding that they are working with other agencies to locate the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

