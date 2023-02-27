Passerby Chases, Nabs Robbery Suspect Until Cops Arrive In Port Chester: Police

Police had help solving a robbery in Westchester when a pedestrian chased down and held the suspect until authorities arrived.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, when police in Port Chester learned that a travel agency and money transfer business on North Main Street was in the process of being robbed.

After heading to the scene, Port Chester Police learned that the suspect had confronted the store clerk, assaulted her, and stolen a substantial amount of cash from the register before running on foot.

As authorities began the search for the suspect, they then received multiple 911 calls regarding an incident in the marina parking lot. There, they found a group of passersby holding the male suspect to the ground.

Police then learned that a pedestrian had seen the suspect running from the store after hearing commotion inside and chased him down, subduing him with the help of others until authorities arrived.

After the store clerk confirmed that the man was the robbery suspect, he was taken into custody.

The suspect, an unnamed 34-year-old man who lives in Port Chester, was charged with second-degree robbery and was arraigned in court on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The store clerk had to be hospitalized for her injuries but has since been treated and released.

Port Chester Police thanked the passersby who helped bring the suspect into custody but reminded people that taking matters into their own hands is not always the safest option.

"We would like to remind everyone, to always be safe and observe from a distance if possible, and be cautious if taking action," the department said in a post on social media, adding, "Luckily, this incident had a positive outcome for everyone involved."

The department added that they would not release further information about the incident or the identity of the civilians to protect them.

