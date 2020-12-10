COVID-19: Active Cases In Westchester Hit Nearly 8.5K; Here's Latest Breakdown By Municipality

The Westchester Department of Health is now monitoring nearly 8,500 active COVID-19 cases as the virus continues spreading throughout the county.

As of Thursday, Dec. 10, there are 8,408 (250 new) active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, County Executive George Latimer said during his latest COVID-19 briefing. That number is up from 7,830 on Monday, Dec. 7.

Latimer noted that a week ago there were 6,455 active cases two weeks ago, 5,024 three weeks ago, 3,975 after Veteran's Day, and just 2,500 the day after the presidential election last month.

The County Executive cautioned that with Hannakuh beginning on Thursday and more holidays coming in the next few weeks, that residents should exercise caution when celebrating.

"As we discuss the expansion of the COVID virus, we need to remember to continue to show discipline in light of our public health needs," Latimer said. "We have to address the problem that is the growing number of cases in the past few months."

To date, there have been 56,372 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester, and the infection rate over the past two days has dropped to approximately 6 percent from 6.6 percent the day before.

"The infection rate shows how many people are subject to testing positive for the coronavirus," Latimer said. "It's not just about the absolute number - the percentage of people (getting infected) is higher when the infection rate is higher. Think about it ... when you go back to the summer the infection rate was around 1 percent, so we're about five times more likely to test positive now."

Currently, there are 359 COVID-19 patients being treated in Westchester hospitals, up from 275 a week ago, and 50 five weeks ago after Election Day.

Latimer said that Westchester has approximately 3,000 hospital beds in the county, with another 110 in the emergency field hospital that has been set up at the County Center.

"Hospitalization rate has become the major metric the state is looking at rather than infection rate," he added. "The hospitalization rate poses the greatest threat of not being able to at some point and time give proper healthcare to a COVID patient.

"The percentage has not yet reached what we've seen in other parts of the country where they have more cases of COVID than they can handle."

The latest breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Dec. 10, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 10,866 (1,152 active, 59 new);

New Rochelle: 5,062 (526, 14 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,802 (283, 25 new);

White Plains: 2,987 (434, 44 new);

Port Chester: 2,175 (229, 9 new);

Greenburgh: 1,882 (234, 21 new);

Ossining Village: 1,819 (218, 9 new);

Peekskill: 1,700 (229, 7 new);

Cortlandt: 1,415 (152, 4 new);

Yorktown: 1,441 (239, 17 new);

Mount Pleasant: 1,007 (167, 8 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 915 (166, 7 new);

Harrison: 910 (171, 15 new);

Eastchester: 805 (146, 9 new);

Somers: 746 (104, 2 new);

Mount Kisco: 644 (146, 9 new);

Bedford: 628 (147, 3 new);

Scarsdale: 538 (71, 8 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 507 (67, 5 new);

Tarrytown: 492 (60, 2 new);

Rye City: 476 (94, 5 new);

New Castle: 430 (58, 3 new);

North Castle: 427 (76, 3 new);

Rye Brook: 369 (45);

Elmsford: 328 (47, 4 new);

Lewisboro: 316 (83, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 310 (39);

Croton-on-Hudson: 312 (45, 5 new);

North Salem: 276 (36, 1 new);

Pelham: 291 (51, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 266 (41, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 245 (33, 3 new);

Tuckahoe: 222 (19, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 208 (21);

Briarcliff Manor: 239 (47, 2 new);

Pelham Manor: 207 (25);

Ardsley: 180 (37, 6 new);

Bronxville: 179 (41, 1 new);

Irvington: 163 (31);

Larchmont: 154 (24, 2 new);

Pound Ridge: 86 (21);

Buchanan: 85 (12).

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths.

