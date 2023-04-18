New Update: 'Suspicious' Multi-Building Fire Under Investigation On Route 1 In Port Chester

The fire, which started late Monday morning, April 17, in Port Chester at 16 to 18 South Main Street (US Route 1) and lasted throughout the day left numerous buildings damaged, according to Port Chester village officials.

Now that the fire has been knocked down, Port Chester police have deemed the fire to be "suspicious" and are investigating the cause in conjunction with the village's fire department and the Westchester County Cause and Origin Team, authorities announced on Tuesday morning, April 18.

The intensity of the blaze meant that firefighters had to be on rotation the entire night after the fire to make sure the area was safe for the public.

The fire also left South Main Street closed between Westchester Avenue and Boston Post Road as officials continued to monitor the area. Village officials are still advising residents to avoid the area.

Additionally, the blaze also affected Metro-North train service, delaying trains and causing at least one train from Grand Central to Stamford to bypass Rye, Port Chester, and Greenwich.

Numerous fire departments from throughout Westchester helped respond to the fire, including firefighters from as far as Yorktown.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call police at 914-939-6332.

