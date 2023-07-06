Fair 88°

Beloved Court Clerk, School Board Trustee From Port Chester Dies: 'Woman Of Enormous Grace'

Two communities in Westchester are mourning the loss of a beloved court clerk and school board trustee who is remembered for her dedication to public service.

Anne Capeci, who served as Court Clerk for the Town of Rye and a Trustee for the Port Chester school board for several decades, has died.
Ben Crnic
Port Chester resident Anne Capeci, who served as Court Clerk for the Rye Town Justice Court and a trustee of the Port Chester school board, has died, Port Chester officials announced on Thursday, July 6. 

Capeci served in her role as Court Clerk for almost 36 years, and spent three decades in her role as trustee, officials said. 

She also spent much of her time supporting various charities and philanthropies, officials said. 

"Anne was a woman of enormous grace, caring, strength and ability," Rye town officials said on social media, also adding, "She held a deep commitment to public service." 

Port Chester officials also reflected on Capeci's legacy, writing, "Our hope is that the residents of Port Chester will celebrate and remember Anne just as we are and find pride in the love that she had and shared for the village each day and for its people." 

A wake for Capeci will be held on Wednesday, July 12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Craft Memorial Home in Port Chester located at 40 Leicester St. 

A funeral mass will then be held on Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection in Rye at 910 Boston Post Rd. 

