Fatal Hyde Park Crash Update: ID Released For 23-Year-Old

Dutchess County resident Darion M. Dingee, of Poughkeepsie, was killed around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 in the town of Hyde Park.

Hyde Park Police officers responded to the scene in the East Market Street and Brower Boulevard area and located a 2011 BMW that had collided with a tree on the north side of East Market Street, said Chief Robert Benson of the Hyde Park Police.

Dingee was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office. Benson said an autopsy was conducted on Monday, Aug. 14, the results of the autopsy are not currently available pending toxicology results.

The front-seat passenger has been identified as Matthew J. Truelove a 24-year-old man from Hyde Park. Truelove was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital by Northern Dutchess Paramedics for his injuries, Benson said.

The backseat passenger has been identified as Garth S. Kitson, a 22-year-old man, from Hyde Park. Kitson was also transported to the same hospital by Northern Dutchess Paramedics with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

