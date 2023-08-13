23-Year-Old Killed, 22-Year-Old Critical After Crash In Hyde Park

The collision took place in Dutchess County around 5:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13 in the town of Hyde Park.

Hyde Park Police officers responded to the scene in the East Market Street and Brower Boulevard area and located a 2011 BMW that had collided with a tree on the north side of East Market Street, said Chief Robert Benson of the Hyde Park Police.

Benson said the driver of the BMW was a 23-year-old man from Poughkeepsie who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 22-year-old man from Hyde Park who Northern Dutchess Paramedics transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie is listed in critical condition, Benson said.

A third passenger a 24-year-old man from Hyde Park, was transported to the same hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation team responded to conduct a reconstruction of the accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed the BMW was traveling west on East Market Street when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the north side of East Market Street near Brower Boulevard, the chief said.

The names of the people involved are not being released until proper notification has been made.

The Hyde Park Police Department was assisted by:

Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response

Hyde Park Fire Department

Northern Dutchess Paramedics

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

