Dutchess County resident Michael A. Cavagnolo, 48, of Hyde Park, was charged on Tuesday, March 5, with making threats against the town of Hyde Park Police, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

According to Watterson, the Sheriff's Office was requested to investigate and found that on several occasions, he threatened to shoot officers and destroy their facility.

Cavagnolo was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony. After being processed, he was arraigned before the Town of Hyde Park Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.