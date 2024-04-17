The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Monday, April 15, at 5 Boxwood Court in Hyde Park.

According to Mitchell Shron, spokesman for the Roosevelt Fire District, responding firefighters and EMS found a porch from an upper story had collapsed with one person trapped in the wreckage.

The victim suffered injuries to the lower leg and was bleeding, Shron said.

Firefighters moved the victim to safety, who was then transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for treatment.

Due to the nature of the collapse, the Hyde Park Building Inspector and Fire Inspector were called to the scene to investigate. Shron said no other structural damage was found at the home.

The unidentified victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Assisting Roosevelt was:

Dutchess County Emergency Management

NDP EMS

Town of Hyde Park Police

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

Town of Hyde Park Building Department

