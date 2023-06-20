Failed Bank Robber Nabbed At Pleasant Valley Home, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Daimion Lowe, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested on Saturday, June 17 at his home, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Troopers were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to the Chase Bank on Main Street in Pleasant Valley for a robbery. The suspect later identified as Lowe, was unsuccessful in his attempt to rob the bank and fled on foot, Nevel said.

Investigators were able to identify him and located him at his residence a short time later.

Lowe was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

