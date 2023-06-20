Fair 78°

Failed Bank Robber Nabbed At Pleasant Valley Home, Police Say

A Hudson Valley 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery in an unsuccessful attempt to hold up a Chase Bank.

A Pleasant Valley man has been charged with attempting to rob a Chase Bank. Photo Credit: NYSP and Canva/gettysignature and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Dutchess County resident Daimion Lowe, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested on Saturday, June 17 at his home, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Troopers were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to the Chase Bank on Main Street in Pleasant Valley for a robbery. The suspect later identified as Lowe, was unsuccessful in his attempt to rob the bank and fled on foot, Nevel said.

Investigators were able to identify him and located him at his residence a short time later.

Lowe was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. 

