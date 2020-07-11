Here Are Rainfall, Maximum Wind-Gust Reports From Region For Tropical Storm Fay

Here's a rundown of rainfall totals and maximum wind gusts from reports throughout the region on Friday, July 10 for Tropical Storm Fay, which has now been downgraded for a second time to a post-tropical cyclone.

Fay lost strength after making landfall in New Jersey on Friday afternoon. At that time, it was downgraded to a post-tropical storm.

Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record.

Rainfall

New York City

Midtown Manhattan, 2.96 inches

Long Island

Hewlett, 1.84 inches

East Rockaway, 1.82 inches

Great Neck, 1.60 inches

Valley Stream, 1.56 inches

Westchester County

Mount Kisco, 1.87 inches

Tarrytown, 1.30 inches

Eastchester, 1.02 inches

Rockland County

Montebello, 1.79 inches

Suffern, 1.62 inches

Sloatsburg, 1.46 inches

Spring Valley, 1.40 inches

Nanuet, 1.34 inches

Orange County

Warwick, 1.79 inches

Tuxedo Park, 1.48 inches

Otisville, 1.43 inches

Middletown, 1.16 inches

Maximum Wind Gusts

Fairfield County

Greenwich, 49 miles per hour, 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 10

Nassau County

Merrick, 41 mph, 4:55 p.m. Friday

Uniondale, 40 mph, 8:10 p.m. Friday

Suffolk County

West Gilgo Beach, 46 mph, 4:46 p.m. Friday

Stony Brook, 45 mph, 5:42 p.m. Friday

Blue Point, 42 mph, 8:49 p.m. Friday

