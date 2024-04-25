Frosty Conditions Will Be Followed By Big Change For Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

Some spots farthest north are expected to see temps dip into the 20s.

There will be widespread patchy frost between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, April 26, according to the National Weather Service.

After a cold start to the day on Friday, temps will be rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s during the day amid mainly sunny skies.

That will be followed by a warming trend for the weekend.

Saturday, April 27 will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high temperature around 60 degrees with wind gusts up to around 20 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase after dark and there could be scattered showers overnight.

Sunday, April 28 will be partly sunny with temps climbing into the low 70s.

Get set for a summer preview on Monday, April 29 with the mercury climbing into the low 80s amid mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday, April 30, helping to keep the high temperature around 70 degrees with a chance of late afternoon and evening showers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

