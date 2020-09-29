Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Positive Case Closes Down Hudson Valley School

Primrose Elementary School in Somers.
Primrose Elementary School in Somers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two schools in a Northern Westchester district were forced to close due to a confirmed COVID-19 case and a staffing shortage due to teachers quarantining after being exposed to the virus.

The Somers Central School District announced that there has been a positive case at Primrose Elementary School, and because of staffing challenges due to COVID-19, Somers High School had to temporarily transition to remote learning on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Primrose Elementary will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 30 to allow for complete contact tracing for anyone who was near the infected student or staffer, while the High School was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

The elementary school building is also being disinfected and sanitized during the 48-hour hiatus.

There was a previous positive case last week at the high school, which was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday before the staffing shortage. 

The district’s other two buildings weren’t impacted by the exposure and have remained open during the school year.

Anyone who came into contact with the infected party is expected to be contacted by the district within the next 48 hours. 

