COVID-19: Iona College Announces Plans To Begin, End Fall Semester Early

Iona College in New Rochelle announced plans to begin its fall semester weeks early, on Monday, Aug. 10, while eyeing an end-date of Monday, Nov. 23, with all courses being offered in a “hybrid format" amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under the plan students will have the option to take any course, or portions of courses, online or in-person, with the exception of courses that have been pre-designated as distance learning classes.

“We have consulted with public health experts and colleague institutions as well as attending to CDC and New York State guidelines at every step along the way,” Iona College officials said. “The plans outlined are contingent upon New York State approval of in-person classes for the fall semester.

“We are closely monitoring all information as we work towards a comprehensive operational plan to guide us through the upcoming academic year and will continue to update the Iona community as we move forward.”

Before returning to classes, students and college staff will be required to be tested for COVID-19, with the college partnering with Montefiore Hospital to administer the tests. Daily temperature checks will also be available before entering any class.

Masks or face coverings will be required, and social distancing will be practiced wherever possible. Dining facilities will be restricted to approximately 50 percent of its full capacity.

Iona College officials wrote in a letter to students and staff that: ”students or faculty with underlying health conditions should consider using the online option. By preparing courses to be both online and in-person, we can accommodate students and faculty who might need to be away from campus during the semester.

"Moreover, such flexibility will make us ready to transition to full online delivery if circumstances require.”

Complete details of Iona College’s proposal by President Seamus Carey can be found here .

