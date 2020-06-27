Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Real Estate

Private Island Home On Lake In Hudson Valley Listed At $850,000

Daily Voice
Willow Island in the Town of Patterson in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Contributed
One Willow Island is a two-story restored stone colonial. Photo Credit: Contributed

One of the more unique waterfront homes on the market, One Willow Island, a two-story restored stone colonial set on Willow Island, a private island overlooking  Putnam Lake, has hit the market.

Located in Putnam County in the Town of Patterson, One Willow Island offers 360-degree views of the 200-acre lake. 

Listed by Houlihan Lawrence for $850,000, this turnkey home is available fully furnished and ready to move in. 

The four-bedroom, 1.5-bath home features an open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining or simply enjoying the spectacular lake views year-round.

Accessed by boat, the 0.66-acre island includes several docks overlooking the non-motorized lake. There’s a private driveway and garage on the mainland.

The interior features:

  • a dining room;
  • great room with dramatic cut-stone fireplace;
  • beamed ceilings; hardwood floors;
  • modern bathroom with step-in glass shower enclosure and free-standing tub;
  • powder room;
  • gourmet kitchen with granite countertops,
  • pantry and high-end appliances,
  • and a balcony for stunning views of the lake. 

A lower level has:

  • a storage area;
  • laundry room;
  • and mud room. 

Built in 1932, the home has been completely updated with heat, cable, a new hot water heater, a washer/dryer and internet. 

