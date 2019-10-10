Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 21-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Shooting 'Uncooperative,' Police Say
Politics

Nita Lowey Says She Won't Seek Re-Election After 31 Years In Congress

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
United States Rep. Nita Lowey
United States Rep. Nita Lowey Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who represented parts of Westchester, Rockland, Queens and the Bronx, will not seek re-election in 2020.

Lowey, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10 that she will not seek a 17th term in office. She retires after more than three decades in Congress.

“It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to the people who have entrusted me to represent them,” she said in a statement. “I am proud of the help my office has provided to thousands of constituents on matters ranging from health insurance and veterans’ benefits to Social Security and student loans.”

The 82-year-old Lowey, a longtime Harrison resident, has represented the 17th District of New York for 31 years. She said that she plans to spend more time with her husband, Steve, and her family, “who have strongly supported (her) career in public service.”

“My door remains open, and I’ll work hard for you every single day until the end of my term.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.