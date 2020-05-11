Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Nabbed With Crack, Heroin At Area Hotel, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Delma Padilla
Delma Padilla Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

A 47-year-old woman is behind bars after police responded to a hotel for a report of a dispute.

The incident took place around 12:22 p.m., Thursday, May 7, in Sullivan County when members of the Monticello Police responded to a report of a dispute at the Inn at Monticello, said Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone.

When police arrived on the scene, they found they interviewed Delma Padilla, of the Bronx, and then stood by while as she gathered her belongings and called for a taxi, Johnstone said.

As Padilla was about to leave in the taxi, officers learned through a computer check she was wanted by the NYPD on a felony warrant, he added.

As officers stopped the taxi and removed Padilla, they allegedly saw her attempt to place a plastic bag down the back of her pants.

She then began to struggle with officers before being arrested.

Once in custody, officers allegedly located 83 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale and 117 envelopes of heroin, Johnstone said.

She was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree

She was also wanted on the warrant by the NYPD for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Padilla was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail pending further court action.

NYSP assisted Monticello Police.

