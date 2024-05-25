Fair 79°

SHARE

25-Year-Old Woman From Region Who Was Nypd Officer Killed In Orange County Crash

A 25-year-old woman who worked as an officer with the NYPD was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

A look near the crash scene in Orange County.

A look near the crash scene in Orange County.

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Mark Lieb
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 in Orange County on County Road 51 in the town of Hamptonburgh hamlet of Campbell Hall.

New York State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 BMW 328 was traveling eastbound between Blough Road and Ridge Road when the vehicle lost control on a curve. 

The vehicle subsequently exited the roadway and rolled over. 

The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle's operator was Putnam County resident Juliana N. Torsiello, age 25, from Putnam Valley. 

She was a second-year officer with the NYPD.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE