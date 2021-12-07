Teen Arrested For Shooting Four Area Juveniles, Police Say

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting of four minors in the Hudson Valley last month.

A 17-year-old Orange County teen from Newburgh was arrested on Monday, Dec. 6 for the Wednesday, Nov. 17 shooting near the Newburgh Free Academy school.

According to the City of Newburgh Police, the three teens were shot in the area of William Street and Carson Avenue. As officers were responding to the area they were directed to the area of 98 William Street where three gunshot victims were located.

Two victims had sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and one male had sustained two gunshot wounds to his stomach, police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police were notified of a fourth gunshot victim at the hospital. The victim had sustained gunshot wounds to his legs, police said.

The victims range in age from 16-18 and are all Newburgh residents.

The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Due to his age, the teen is being charged as an adolescent offender and after appearing in court was remanded to a secure facility in Syracuse.

This incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to call City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7509

