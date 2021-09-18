Suspect Nabbed After Fatal Stabbing At High School Football Game In Area

A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing following a high school football game in the Hudson Valley overnight.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 immediately after the game in Dutchess County between Scarsdale High School and host Arlington High School in LaGrange.

After a large fight broke out, a 16-year-old Arlington HS student was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where the person was pronounced dead, said Captain John A. Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Neither the person’s identity nor gender has been released.

The incident led to the arrest of Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo, age 18, of the City of Poughkeepsie. He's been charged with first-degree manslaughter and is due to be arraigned on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Ortiz-Ocampo is a former student at Arlington High School, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said.

"At this time no further specifics about the case will be released in order to protect the integrity of future court proceedings," Watterson said. "However the investigation is continuing and anyone who may have been present during the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office."

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling the Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820 or contacting the tip line at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or email dcsotips@gmail.com.

"When calling or emailing please leave your name and contact information and a detective will contact you," Watterson said. "All information will be kept confidential, and when leaving your information please indicate what you are calling about but don’t leave any specific details about the case or what you observed. Those details will be discussed when the Detective contacts you."

Dutchess County Sheriff's deputies were assisted by:

New York State Police,

Town of Poughkeepsie Police,

City of Poughkeepsie Police,

Town of East Fishkill Police,

Village of Wappingers Falls Police.

Also assisting were:

Members of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office,

LaGrange Fire Department,

Mobile Life,

EMStar,

Northern Dutchess Paramedics,

Arlington School District officials.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

