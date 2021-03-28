Duo Caught With 11 Ounces Of Heroin In I-87 Stop, State Police Say

Two men are behind bars after being busted by New York State Police troopers with more than a half-pound of heroin during a traffic stop in the area.

A trooper on patrol in Ulster County stopped Bronx resident Aury German, age 30, on I-87 in Plattekill at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, when he committed a traffic violation in front of him.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that German and his passenger, Fort Washington, Maryland resident Jason Ajax, 27, were allegedly in possession of approximately 11.7 ounces of heroin, leading to their arrest on multiple drug charges.

Both men were taken into custody and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies.

Additionally, German was charged with possession of a forged instrument, also a felony, for possessing a fraudulent Pennsylvania driver’s license.

German and Ajax were arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. They are scheduled to return to court on Thursday, March 25.

