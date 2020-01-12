Contact Us
Beloved High School Soccer Coach ID'd As Victim Of Fatal House Fire

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Venel Edouard Photo Credit: Spring Valley High School
The blaze broke out just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 on Rockland Lane in Hillcrest. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A beloved high school soccer coach has been identified as the victim of a fatal house fire that broke out over the weekend .

The blaze started just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Rockland County on Rockland Lane in Hillcrest.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when Ramapo Police officers arrived.

After extinguishing the blaze, the victim, now identified as Venel Edouard,  was located inside the house.

Edouard was a coach and security guard at Spring Valley High School. The school said it will hold a vigil for Edouard on its field at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

"It is important during this difficult time to come together as a community and support one another," the school wrote in a social media post, adding that school will be open for grief counseling for those in need from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Edouard coached Spring Valley's junior varsity boys soccer team.

“Venel was vital to our high school’s security team and was a caring soccer coach for the last 11 years,” the school wrote.

