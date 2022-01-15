Man Sentenced In Child Sex Crime Case In Area

A New York man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision in connection with having committed repeated sexual contact with a child.

Chautauqua County resident Kenneth Washington, age 49, of Jamestown, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 13, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

In October, Washington pleaded guilty to the crime of course of sexual conduct against a child, Hoovler said.

At the time that Washington pleaded guilty, he admitted that between December 2015 and December 2017, he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old, the DA's Office said.

Hoovler thanked the City of Port Jervis Police Department for their investigation and arrest of Washington, as well as the City of Jamestown Police Department and the Orange County Child Advocacy Center who assisted in the investigation.

“Children are the most innocent of victims and the community will be safer during the 15 years that this defendant is in prison,” said Hoovler. “I am thankful that this disposition spared the victim the trauma of testifying.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.