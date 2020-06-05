COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

There could be an increase in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester as the county ramps up testing in nursing homes.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, May 6 at the Lenoir Preserve in Yonkers, County Executive George Latimer said that with the county taking over COVID-19 testing in nursing homes, there could be an increase in the numbers.

“As of Monday (May 4), we can test for COVID inside nursing homes, and now that the county has a direct role in doing testing, we’d expect the numbers to jump up,” he said. “We’ve been seeing a steady decline in active cases, but we’re anticipating that the number of cases and fatalities could see a potential spike.”

The New York State Department of Health said that 101,497 Westchester residents have been tested for COVID-19 - approximately 10 percent of the population - with 30,240 testing positive for the virus. Since the outbreak began in early March, 1,116 Westchester residents have died from COVID-19.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality, according to the Westchester Department of Health:

Yonkers: 6,220 positive cases (882 active);

New Rochelle: 2,662 (358);

Mount Vernon: 2,454 (324);

White Plains: 1,573 (231);

Greenburgh: 1,040 (128);

Port Chester: 1,053 (198);

Ossining Village: 952 (146);

Peekskill: 756 (170);

Cortlandt: 709 (172);

Yorktown: 544 (57);

Mount Pleasant: 539 (51);

Eastchester: 420 (39);

Harrison: 362 (42);

Scarsdale: 356 (15);

Mamaroneck Village: 349 (59);

Sleepy Hollow: 334 (50);

Dobbs Ferry: 259 (36);

Tarrytown: 253 (44);

Mount Kisco: 229 (39);

Bedford: 214 (28);

Somers: 207 (44);

Elmsford: 184 (29);

North Castle: 178 (28);

Rye City: 176 (11);

Rye Brook: 170 (17);

New Castle: 165 (21);

Pelham: 162 (13);

Mamaroneck Town: 155 (13);

Croton-on-Hudson: 150 (21);

Ossining Town: 139 (17);

Tuckahoe: 122 (11);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 114 (5);

North Salem: 114 (34);

Pleasantville: 104 (8);

Pelham Manor: 98 (3);

Lewisboro: 94 (18);

Briarcliff Manor: 86 (12);

Ardsley: 81 (3);

Irvington: 74 (10);

Bronxville: 63 (5);

Larchmont: 62 (3);

Buchanan: 32 (3);

Pound Ridge: 24 (1).

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 1,028,899 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 321,192 confirmed positive-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,645 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations continue to trend downward.

