COVID-19: Westchester Creates Remembrance Memorial To Honor Lives Lost During Pandemic

A memorial has been created in Westchester to remember residents who died during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The “Ribbons of Remembrance” memorial is scheduled to be unveiled on Tuesday, May 6 in a section of the Lenoir Preserve in Yonkers. The memorial will overlook the Hudson River and the Palisades.

According to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the memorial will be to remember the more than 1,000 Westchester residents who died from COVID-19 since the outbreak hit the county in early March.

Latimer said on Monday, May 4, during his COVID-19 briefing that it is unclear how permanent the memorial will be, though it’s expected to be a fixture through the conclusion of the pandemic.

“We certainly intend during the extent of this contagion to have that park there as a place of remembrance for the individuals lost, as a place of contemplation, and to show respect for the fact that we’ve lost Westchester residents,” he said.

In Westchester, 101,497 residents have been tested, with 30,240 coming back positive for COVID-19, according to the New York State Department of Health. During the outbreak, 1,116 Westchester residents have died due to the virus.

