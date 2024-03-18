Murder Victim's Family Files Disciplinary Complaint Against Hudson Valley DA, Staff

On Monday, March 18, the family of Megan McDonald filed complaints against Orange County DA David M. Hoovler, four staff members, and former DA Frank Phillips for their handling of the case.

McDonald's bludgeoned body was found in Orange County on Saturday, March 15, 2003, in the field off Bowser Road in the town of Wallkill.

The identical complaints filed on Monday by Betty Jo McDonald and her daughter Karen Whalen were dated Friday, March 15, the day McDonald's body was found more than 20 years ago.

In the complaints, McDonald's mother and sister are asking the Attorney. Grievance Committee for New York's Ninth Judicial District for an investigation into the handling of the case.

The duo claim in the complaints that Hoovler refused to rescue himself or his office from the investigation although there was a "clear conflict of interest."

They also claim that Hoovler interfered with the New York State Police's investigation into the murder and the prosecution of her killer.

State Police have arrested and charged Edward Holley, age 43, of Wawayanda with second-degree murder in the case.

When Holley was arrested he was done so without the State Police consulting with the DA's Office or going through a grand jury.

Hoovler, while in private practice, before assuming his current position, represented a client in negotiations with the DA’s office regarding potential information that the client might provide regarding McDonald’s death, the DA's Office said last year.

That client died before Hoovler took office.

The complaint also claims that Hoovler also offered the prime suspect, Holley, a plea deal in the case.

Also named in the complaint are Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek; Assistant District Attorney Leah Canton; Assistant District Attorney Richard Moran; and Stewart Rosenwasser, special counsel for the office.

The committee receiving the complaints has the power to censure, reprimand, suspend, or revoke the license of a lawyer.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

