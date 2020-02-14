Contact Us
Lifestyle

There's A Stray Sheep Wandering In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A sheep that is wandering around Chestnut Ridge. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The sheep out for a romp. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Missing a sheep?

If so, the Ramapo Police Department wants to know.

The frisky animal was seen running loose in Chestnut Ridge on Friday, Feb. 14.

The department is worried the sheep may get hit by a vehicle or injured.

They are asking anyone knows who owns this sheep please contact them at 845-357-2400.

Farm animals seem to favor a romp in Rockland County.

Last month Clarkstown Police solved the case of the wandering pig after one was found strolling down streets in Nanuet.

A pig found wandering the streets in Nanuet last month.

Clarkstown Police Department

In that case, police posted the piggy's photo to social media and the owners, who were visiting from out of town, were located quickly.

Police did not say why the owners would take a pig on vacation.

