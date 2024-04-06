Hudson Valley Homeless Shelter Worker Busted Selling Drugs To Clients, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Marlene Sosa, age 32, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, April 4, following an investigation by the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force, an investigation began after residents of the shelter alerted agents that Sosa was selling cocaine.

The shelter is located on the property of the old Dutchess County Jail.

This caused an immediate response by the Drug Task Force and investigation due to the vulnerability of homeless community members, Harris said

Throughout this investigation, agents purchased cocaine on multiple occasions from Sosa, at or near the Homeless Shelter, while she was working property security for a contracted agency, Harris said.

Following her arrest, Sosa was charged with criminal sale of controlled substances and held pending her arraignment.

"This investigation and arrest is a good example of the relationship our agents have with community members, including our local homeless population, where individuals feel comfortable coming forward with information regarding illegal activity," Harris said.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, they are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

