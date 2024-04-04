3 Teens, 1 Armed, Charged In Hudson Valley Burglary

The incident occurred in Dutchess County in the Tompkins Terrace area on Wednesday, April 3, in Beacon.

According to the Beacon Police, officers responded to the area and found the suspects had fled, but they were able to obtain a description of the teens.

A quick search of the area turned up the suspects, where police found a 15-year-old had a loaded, illegal weapon, the department said.

The three arrested, a 16 and 17-year-old, were charged with criminal trespass. The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16.

All three were processed and released on appearance tickets.

Their names were not revealed due to their ages.

