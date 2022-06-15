Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Jumps From Bridge In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Lifestyle

NY Times Spotlights A Hudson Valley Hamlet That’s ‘Not Cookie-Cutter'

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A new in-depth feature from the New York Times has highlighted a Northern Westchester County hamlet that is "not cookie-cutter."
A new in-depth feature from the New York Times has highlighted a Northern Westchester County hamlet that is "not cookie-cutter." Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A new in-depth feature from The New York Times has highlighted a Westchester County hamlet that is "not cookie-cutter."

The news outlet published the story about Chappaqua on Wednesday, June 15, sharing information about the hamlet's real estate, history, schools, and more. 

“What’s beautiful about Chappaqua is that it’s not cookie-cutter. We have antiques, Capes, old estates and McMansions -- we have it all," Deena Bouchier, a resident of Chappaqua for 23 years, told The Times.

New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz also discussed the sense of community in Chappaqua.

Read the full feature from the New York Times here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.