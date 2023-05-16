$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Orange County

The winning ticket, purchased in Orange County at the Goshen Exxon is worth $50,000 and has four matching numbers and the Powerball, New York Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on May 15 are: 1-26-28-55-58 and the Powerball is 25.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Tickets for all draw games expire one year from the date of the drawing.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is now $146 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.