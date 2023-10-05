Narcotics, Drug Scales Found In New Rochelle Home After Complaints From Residents: Police

The search leading to the arrests happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4 around 8:40 p.m., when New Rochelle detectives executed a warrant at an apartment on Lockwood Avenue, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

The search was the culmination of a narcotics investigation that began when the department received several complaints of drug-related activity occurring at the residence at various times throughout the day and night, according to Coyne.

During the search, detectives seized crack cocaine, heroin, Xanax pills, and drug scales found in the apartment, and arrested four occupants, Coyne said.

The four suspects arrested, all from New Rochelle, were:

Jamal Glen, age 59;

Roland Jackson, age 60;

Tyrone McGhee, age 50;

Nathan Bradshaw, age 71.

All four of the occupants were charged with:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia;

Seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

