Man Snaps Photo Under Muslim Garment In New Rochelle: Police

A 23-year-old man faces several charges after taking a photo under a Muslim woman's clothing and exposing himself in Westchester, police said.

A New Rochelle man was arrested after allegedly taking a picture under a Muslim woman's niqāb, police said.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Ben Crnic
The arrest stemmed from an incident on Friday, March 8 in New Rochelle, when a suspect approached a woman wearing a niqāb, a Muslim garment that covers the entire body and face besides the eyes, and took a photo underneath it, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne announced on Friday, April 19. 

The suspect, identified as New Rochelle resident Hussain Haider, also exposed himself to the victim before running away, Coyne said, adding that the victim's young child was there during the incident. The exact location of the incident was not released. 

After developing leads, detectives eventually arrested Haider on Thursday, April 18 around 4 p.m. He was charged with: 

  • Second-degree unlawful surveillance; 
  • Forcible touching;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

