New Rochelle's Fernando Rincon Endangers Boy: Police

A 51-year-old Westchester man faces sex offense charges after asking a young boy to expose himself over a video call several times, police announced. 

A New Rochelle man was arrested after asking a boy to expose himself over video calls, police said.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Ben Crnic
New Rochelle resident Fernando Rincon was arrested on Wednesday, April 24 following an investigation into several sex offenses involving a young boy, New Rochelle Police announced on Thursday, April 25. 

According to the department, Rincon asked a 12-year-old boy to expose his genitalia while video-chatting with him on several occasions. 

Rincon was also found with illegal drugs during his arrest, police added.

After his arrest, Rincon was charged with:

  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child;
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

