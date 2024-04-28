New Rochelle resident Fernando Rincon was arrested on Wednesday, April 24 following an investigation into several sex offenses involving a young boy, New Rochelle Police announced on Thursday, April 25.
According to the department, Rincon asked a 12-year-old boy to expose his genitalia while video-chatting with him on several occasions.
Rincon was also found with illegal drugs during his arrest, police added.
After his arrest, Rincon was charged with:
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child;
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
