New Rochelle resident Fernando Rincon was arrested on Wednesday, April 24 following an investigation into several sex offenses involving a young boy, New Rochelle Police announced on Thursday, April 25.

According to the department, Rincon asked a 12-year-old boy to expose his genitalia while video-chatting with him on several occasions.

Rincon was also found with illegal drugs during his arrest, police added.

After his arrest, Rincon was charged with:

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

