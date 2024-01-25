Man Threatens Shop Owner With Illegally-Possessed Gun In New Rochelle: Police

New Rochelle resident Isaiah Sutton was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in connection with a menacing incident that happened earlier in the day, New Rochelle Police announced.

According to the department, around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Broccoli Smoke Shop at 394 North Ave. after they received a report of a person menacing the business owner with a handgun.

The incident had started as a dispute between Sutton and the business owner, police said.

However, once officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the store. Police did not have to wait long for Sutton to return though, as around 7:20 p.m., they were alerted that he had come back to the business.

Once he was taken into custody, police found Sutton in possession of a small silver 9mm handgun, according to the department.

Sutton was charged with:

Second-degree menacing with a weapon;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.