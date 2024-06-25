Authorities Looking For Woman Wearing Scrubs Who Abandoned Dog On New Rochelle Road

The woman was seen leaving the dog on Lotus Road in New Rochelle on Tuesday, June 11 at noon, the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle announced on Monday, June 24.

The dog, a Lab, is now safe with the person who found it, according to the Humane Society.

Following the abandonment, the Westchester SPCA is now searching for the woman, who was seen wearing scrubs in a video of the incident. She is believed to be local to the area.

Anyone with information can call the Humane Law Enforcement hotline at (914) 941-7797. All calls will be confidential.

