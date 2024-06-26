New Update: Woman Nabbed After Abandoning Dog On New Rochelle Road, Officials Say

In an announcement on Wednesday, June 26, SPCA Westchester said Marissa Levy was arrested on Tuesday, June 25 in connection with the abandonment, which occurred in New Rochelle.

According to the SPCA, on Tuesday, June 11, Levy allegedly dumped a Labrador Retriever puppy out of a car onto Lotus Road in New Rochelle. The incident was captured in a video that was later posted on social media.

Thanks to an anonymous tip, Levy was identified and arrested. She is now charged with animal abandonment and was issued a desk appearance ticket with a return date of Tuesday, July 9.

SPCA officials said the situation could have turned out "very badly" if Rosie had run out into the street. However, she was adopted by the Good Samaritan who found her.

"We will never understand how someone could so callously abandon a defenseless animal and are so thankful that a Good Samaritan acted swiftly and rescued Rosie," said SPCA Chief Executive Officer Shannon Laukhuf.

Anyone who witnesses someone mistreating or neglecting an animal can call the SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (914) 941-7797.

