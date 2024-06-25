Harmon Discount, a beauty store located in New Rochelle at 77 Quaker Ridge Rd., will hold a grand re-opening on Friday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m.

The store originally closed in February 2023 after its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy. Despite this, the owner of the Quaker Ridge location, Jonah Raskas, decided to buy the Harmon brand.

"Harmon was a successful business, it was doing well, it was performing well, and this was a chain that should be here and continue being here," Raskas said.

The Quaker Ridge store will be the first Harmon location to be reopened as Raskas works to rebuild the brand, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.

The store's re-opening celebration will last the entire weekend.

