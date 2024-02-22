2 Victims Stabbed During Dispute At Nightclub In New Rochelle: Suspect At Large

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 18, when two victims were found with stab wounds in the area of 25 Maple Ave. in New Rochelle at around 4:10 a.m., New Rochelle Police announced on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Arriving officers found that one victim had been stabbed in the top of his head, while the other had been stabbed in the upper chest. Both injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

An investigation into the stabbings eventually determined that they had occurred during a fight between the two victims and a suspect earlier in the same night at the La Clave nightclub at 596 Main St. (Route 1), according to the department.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man who is around 5-foot-9 and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

