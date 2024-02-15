Fair 23°

Woman Killed After SUV Slams Into Tree In East Meadow

A woman was killed after an SUV crashed into a tree on a Long Island roadway.

3rd Street at Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 in East Meadow.

The victim, age 78, was operating a 2012 Ford SUV on 3rd Street at Hempstead Turnpike when it left the roadway and struck a tree on 3rd Street at Hempstead Turnpike, Nassau County Police said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead by a hospital physician. 

Her identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

