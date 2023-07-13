Fair 83°

SHARE

Woman, 74, Swerves Car Into Water, Hits Bicyclist In Massapequa Accident: Police

A Long Island accident has left one injured when his bicycle was hit by a woman’s car before driving into the water, police said.

A man was injured in a crash in Massapequa after a car hit his bicycle and then swerved into a nearby body of water, police reported.
A man was injured in a crash in Massapequa after a car hit his bicycle and then swerved into a nearby body of water, police reported. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pexels via cottonbro studios
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Thursday, July 13 at approximately 9:50 a.m. in Massapequa, according to Nassau County Police.

A 70-year-old man was riding his bicycle, crossing south on North Linden Street, when he was hit by a 2022 grey Buick suburban.

The SUV was traveling east on North Linden Street. After striking the bicyclist, the car swerved off the road into a small body of water nearby, police said.

Authorities reported that the Buick driver, a 74-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.

This incident is still being investigated, and no other information has been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE