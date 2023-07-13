Woman, 74, Swerves Car Into Water, Hits Bicyclist In Massapequa Accident: Police

It happened on Thursday, July 13 at approximately 9:50 a.m. in Massapequa, according to Nassau County Police.

A 70-year-old man was riding his bicycle, crossing south on North Linden Street, when he was hit by a 2022 grey Buick suburban.

The SUV was traveling east on North Linden Street. After striking the bicyclist, the car swerved off the road into a small body of water nearby, police said.

Authorities reported that the Buick driver, a 74-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.

This incident is still being investigated, and no other information has been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.