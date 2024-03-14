West Hempstead Man Harasses, Threatens To Kill Florida State Legislator: DA

Sixty-year-old Jacob Burbar of West Hempstead faced his arraignment on Thursday, March 14, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

According to the DA’s Office, Burbar had seen a video on Instagram regarding the Israel and Palestine conflict, prompting him to call a Florida House of Representative member’s office on November 11, 2023.

The content of the videos he saw was not made public, nor was the legislator’s name.

Burbar allegedly began the onslaught of calls at 6 p.m., leaving five voicemails.

During said voicemails, Burbar reportedly threatened to kill the legislator and her children. He also used anti-Semitic language and slurs.

“There is no excuse for spewing vitriol, targeting a person for their ethnicity, or threatening children,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Burbar was arrested on November 20, 2023, and is charged with:

Aggravated harassment as a hate crime, two counts; and

Aggravated harassment, two counts.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Wednesday, May 1. Additionally, the court issued a restraining order.

If Burbar is found guilty, he faces up to one-and-one-third to four years in prison.

