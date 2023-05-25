Fair 67°

West Hempstead Burglar Swipes Cash, Cigarettes, Flees, Police Say

Police are on the lookout for a man who they say burgled a Long Island gas station and made off with cash and cigarettes.

Police say they are searching for a man who burgled a Long Island gas station in the early hours of Thursday, May 25.
Police say they are searching for a man who burgled a Long Island gas station in the early hours of Thursday, May 25.
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Thursday, May 25 at approximately 3:10 a.m. at a West Hempstead Mobil Gas Station, located at 579 Hempstead Turnpike.

A man entered the gas station, police said, and took over $300 from the cash register as well as multiple cigarette boxes before fleeing the scene.

It is unknown whether he fled by foot or car, or in which direction he fled.

The burglar is described as an adult man wearing a blue mask, gloves, a dark-colored hoodie, and yellow pants with a black stripe.

Any person with information regarding the burglary is encouraged to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

