West Hempstead Burglar Swipes Cash, Cigarettes, Flees, Police Say

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 25 at approximately 3:10 a.m. at a West Hempstead Mobil Gas Station, located at 579 Hempstead Turnpike.

A man entered the gas station, police said, and took over $300 from the cash register as well as multiple cigarette boxes before fleeing the scene.

It is unknown whether he fled by foot or car, or in which direction he fled.

The burglar is described as an adult man wearing a blue mask, gloves, a dark-colored hoodie, and yellow pants with a black stripe.

Any person with information regarding the burglary is encouraged to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.