Community Gathers To Aid Family's 'Shattered Lives' Following Elmont Man's Death

“Just a week ago, we celebrated the first birthday of our beautiful twins, but now, life has taken an unimaginable turn.”

Sanan Malik, age 28 of Elmont, was driving a motorcycle in Garden City just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 when he collided with a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, Sehrish Zafar, his wife, has been left to pick up the pieces while taking care of twin toddlers, who just turned 1.

“The suddenness of his passing has left an indescribable void and unimaginable pain,” she wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

The couple have been married since July 2022.

“Sanan was more than just my husband,” she said. “He was my best friend, my dream partner, and the heart of our home. His infectious joy, his warm, caring nature, and his unwavering dedication to our family and friends filled our lives with happiness.”

An “extraordinary father” and “cornerstone” of the family, he managed the household with ease, Sehrish said, including handling all of the family’s financial needs.

His passing has left Sehrish not only emotionally devastated, but in a tricky place financially, she wrote, as she was a stay-at-home mother before his passing.

Between the cost of caring for twin toddlers and medical bills, Sehrish wrote that “the weight of these financial burdens is crushing.”

She hopes that the fundraiser will help "rebuild our shattered lives" and address the family’s immediate financial needs so that she can focus on healing from the grief and caring for the couple’s children.

Within hours of creating the campaign, community members have already contributed $8,490, with no sign of slowing down.

“Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us in this difficult time,” Sehrish said.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.”

Click here to view the GoFundMe campaign.

