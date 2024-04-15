Violent Island Park Burglary: Man Tears Out Fridge, Threatens Victim With Crucifix, Police Say

It happened on Monday, April 15 in Island Park, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 12:45 a.m. that morning, a 45-year-old woman called the police to report that a man had broken into their apartment and was fighting with the woman’s boyfriend, age 50.

The burglar, 39-year-old James Becker, is said to have punched the woman’s boyfriend in the face multiple times, threatened him with a metal crucifix, and tore the refrigerator out of the wall during the course of the burglary.

Though he fled the scene, police caught Becker, who is from Long Beach, and placed him under arrest, where authorities reported finding two plastic bags that contained a powdery substance.

Becker is also thought to be behind a burglary in Lido Beach on Sunday, April 14.

He is charged with:

Burglary, first- and third-degree;

Criminal mischief, third- and fourth-degree;

Menacing;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts; and

Criminal contempt.

Becker is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 16 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

