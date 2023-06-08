Violent Carjacking: Elmont Man Pulled From Car, Kicked, Punched, Police Say

The incident occurred in Elmont on Wednesday, June 7 at approximately 5:40 a.m., according to Nassau County police.

A 60-year-old man was entering his vehicle in front of his Fieldmere Street home when a group of three appeared and pulled him out of his car.

Police said that the carjackers threw the victim onto the ground, kicking and punching him.

One of the carjackers got into the victim’s gray 2022 Honda CRV and fled the scene, heading southbound on Fieldmere Street towards 106th Avenue, police said.

The other two suspects followed, fleeing the scene in their Toyota Camry, which police say was black and from 2011-2019.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police report that the investigation in ongoing and that there is no further description of the carjackers at this time.

Detectives with the NCPD urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

