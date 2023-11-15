ID Released For 32-Year-Old Hempstead Woman Killed In 2-Vehicle Garden City Crash

The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 10 in Garden City.

At around 5 p.m., 32-year-old Mariah Giabiconi of Hempstead was driving a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle on Franklin Avenue when she and the 2019 Ford van crashed into each other, Nassau County Police said.

Giabiconi was pronounced dead at a local hospital after suffering severe injuries.

The driver of the van, a 69-year-old man, was not injured in the collision; however, his two passengers (women aged 57 and 87) were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

No further information regarding the circumstances of the crash has been released.

